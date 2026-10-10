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    Baku officially hands over IJF flag to Astana

    Individual sports
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 22:53
    Baku officially hands over IJF flag to Astana

    The flag of the International Judo Federation (IJF) was officially handed over to Kazakhstan during the World Judo Championships in Baku, with the country set to host the 2027 world championships.

    The Azerbaijan Judo Federation's press service told Report that the ceremony, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, was attended by Elnur Mammadli, vice president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation; Lisa Allan, IJF secretary general; and Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev, president of the Kazakhstan Judo Federation.

    The IJF flag was lowered from the flagpole at the arena and brought to the main stage. Mammadli handed it to Allan, who then presented it to Yessekeyev. Thus, the right to host the competition symbolically passed from Baku to Astana.

    Azerbaijani judokas won a record seven medals in the individual events at the World Championships in Baku: one gold, two silver and four bronze.

    Baku officially hands over IJF flag to Astana
    Baku officially hands over IJF flag to Astana
    Baku officially hands over IJF flag to Astana
    Baku officially hands over IJF flag to Astana
    Baku officially hands over IJF flag to Astana
    Baku officially hands over IJF flag to Astana
    Baku officially hands over IJF flag to Astana
    Baku officially hands over IJF flag to Astana

    International Judo Federation 2026 World Judo Championships Azerbaijan Judo Federation
    Photo
    Cüdo üzrə dünya çempionatının bayrağı Qazaxıstana təhvil verilib
    Photo
    Баку официально передал флаг IJW Астане
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