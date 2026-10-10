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    Atilla Benli elected chairman of Turkic World Insurance Union

    Finance
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 21:29
    Atilla Benli elected chairman of Turkic World Insurance Union

    A new chairman and secretary-general were elected at the 2nd Assembly of the Turkic World Insurance Union held in Gaziantep, Türkiye.

    The Azerbaijan Insurers Association told Report that Atilla Benli was unanimously elected as the new chairman following a vote.

    Mammad Aghayev, an adviser to the executive director of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, was nominated for the post of secretary-general. His candidacy was also unanimously approved by the union's founding members.

    The assembly also decided to hold the union's 3rd Assembly in Uzbekistan in 2027.

    The Turkic World Insurance Union was established in 2022 at the joint initiative of the insurance associations of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. At its first assembly, held in Shusha in 2025, the union was restructured in line with the goals and principles of the Organization of Turkic States.

    Azerbaijan Insurers Association Turkic World Insurance Union
    Türk Dünyası Sığorta Birliyinə yeni sədr və baş katib seçilib
    Атилла Бенли избран председателем Союза страховщиков тюркского мира
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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