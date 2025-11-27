Two guard members are in critical condition, US officials say
Other countries
- 27 November, 2025
- 08:36
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and FBI Director Kash Patel said the two guard members are in "critical condition," Report informs via NBC News.
At a news conference this evening, Bowser described the incident as a "targeted shooting." Patel said the case will be treated as an assault on a federal law enforcement officer.
Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said the shooting occurred at 2:15 p.m. (GMT-8) when a person "came around the corner, raised his arm with a firearm and discharged at the National Guard members."
Latest News
09:36
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.11.2025)Finance
09:29
CBA currency exchange rates (27.11.2025)Finance
09:00
Uraloglu: Construction of Zangazur corridor will be completed by 2030Region
08:58
China train collision kills 11, leaves 2 woundedOther countries
08:54
Photo
Another group of former IDPs leaves for Khorovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil districtDomestic policy
08:48
Azerbaijan, Italy exchange views on various areasForeign policy
08:44
Marta Kos: Middle Corridor should become reliable alternative to other routes - EXCLUSIVEOther countries
08:36
Photo
Two guard members are in critical condition, US officials sayOther countries
08:25