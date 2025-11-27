Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    • 27 November, 2025
    Two guard members are in critical condition, US officials say

    Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser and FBI Director Kash Patel said the two guard members are in "critical condition," Report informs via NBC News.

    At a news conference this evening, Bowser described the incident as a "targeted shooting." Patel said the case will be treated as an assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

    Metropolitan Police Executive Assistant Chief Jeffery Carroll said the shooting occurred at 2:15 p.m. (GMT-8) when a person "came around the corner, raised his arm with a firearm and discharged at the National Guard members."

