Two dead, dozens injured in tourist bus crash in Egypt's Red Sea region

A tourist bus collided with a truck in Egypt's Red Sea Governorate, the Ras Ghareb city prosecutor's office, Report informs.

The accident left two people dead and 39 others injured.

According to preliminary information, the victims include 27 Russians, two Lithuanians, seven Finns, and three Egyptians (two drivers and a tour guide). The injured were taken to Ras Ghareb Hospital for medical treatment.