Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    S&P expects decline in oil production in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Energy
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 09:43
    S&P expects decline in oil production in Azerbaijan in 2026

    S&P Global Ratings predicts a slight decline in oil production in Azerbaijan in 2026, Report informs.

    "Over the ten months of the year, oil production fell by 4.6% to around 556,000 barrels per day (bpd), a decline of roughly 27,000 bpd compared with the same period last year. These dynamics are set to persist. Oil production is likely to edge lower in 2026 as the Azeri–Chirag–Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) complex continues to mature. Additional investment by foreign operators are slowing, but not halting, the underlying decline.

    Natural gas output rose by 1.7% to about 849,000 bpd (oil-equivalent), an increase of only around 14,000 bpd (oil-equivalent), underscoring that the modest rise in gas output does not offset the sharper decline in oil production.

    Gas output will remain broadly flat.

    Over the longer term, several upstream projects (including the next phase of Absheron, the ACG deep gas project, and the development of Umid, Babek, and Karabakh) could support gas production, although all remain at early planning stages and would take years to materialize," reads the message.

    S&P Global Ratings Azerbaijan oil production
    "S&P" 2026-cı ildə Azərbaycanda neft hasilatının azalacağını gözləyir
    S&P ожидает снижения в 2026 году добычи нефти в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    11:23

    D-8 Secretary-General: Benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience is crucial

    Foreign policy
    11:12

    Supreme Court to decide legality of Trump move to limit birthright citizenship

    Other countries
    11:03

    Minister: Azerbaijan implements successful youth policy

    Domestic policy
    10:50

    Price of Azerbaijani oil in global market approaches $67

    Energy
    10:43
    Photo

    Baku hosting D-8 Youth Dialogue for first time

    Foreign policy
    10:37

    Kazakhstan to use all oil export options following CPC attack

    Region
    10:23

    S&P evaluates Azerbaijan's net international investment position until 2029

    Finance
    10:22
    Photo

    FIFA World Cup 2026 draw revealed

    Football
    10:07

    S&P expects inflation in Azerbaijan to slow to 4% by 2029

    Finance
    All News Feed