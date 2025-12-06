S&P forecasts 3.5% increase in Central Bank of Azerbaijan's forex reserves in 2025

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves will amount to $11.343 billion by the end of 2025, Report informs referring to S&P Global Ratings.

By the end of 2024, the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves will amount to $10.959 billion. Therefore, the CBA's reserves will grow by 3.5% in 2025.

According to the Central Bank, its foreign exchange reserves as of November 28, 2025, amount to $11.433 billion.