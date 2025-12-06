S&P forecasts 3.5% increase in Central Bank of Azerbaijan's forex reserves in 2025
Finance
- 06 December, 2025
- 09:34
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves will amount to $11.343 billion by the end of 2025, Report informs referring to S&P Global Ratings.
By the end of 2024, the Central Bank's foreign exchange reserves will amount to $10.959 billion. Therefore, the CBA's reserves will grow by 3.5% in 2025.
According to the Central Bank, its foreign exchange reserves as of November 28, 2025, amount to $11.433 billion.
Latest News
09:43
S&P expects decline in oil production in Azerbaijan in 2026Energy
09:34
S&P forecasts 3.5% increase in Central Bank of Azerbaijan's forex reserves in 2025Finance
09:27
Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's investment ratingFinance
09:23
S&P: Azerbaijan's economy to grow in 2025-2028 by around 2% per yearFinance
09:23
Photo
Jeyhun Bayramov takes part in 4th European Conference on Azerbaijan StudiesForeign policy
09:19
S&P: Azerbaijan, Armenia pursuing constructive peace processRegion
09:12
S&P affirms Azerbaijan's ratings, withdraws themFinance
20:55
Photo
Georgian Host TV delegation gets acquainted with Baku TV operationsMedia
20:47