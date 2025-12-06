Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    FIFA World Cup 2026 draw revealed

    Football
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 10:22
    FIFA World Cup 2026 draw revealed

    The draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup took place at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Friday, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    US President Donald Trump, who attended the ceremony, received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

    Some famous faces who took part in the draw included Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum, Tom Brady, Robbie Williams, Shaquille O'Neal, Rio Ferdinand, and Wayne Gretzky.

    For the first time, 48 countries will participate in the World Cup. So far, 42 countries have secured their spots.

    Of the final six qualifying nations, four will qualify from the European Qualifications play-off round, while two will qualify from the intercontinental play-off stage.

    If the Turkish national football team qualify for the 2026 World Cup, they will be placed in Group D alongside the USA, Paraguay, and Australia.

    Türkiye are gearing up to compete in the playoffs, where their initial challenge will be a crucial semifinal match against Romania.

    If the Turkish team beat Romania, they will play the winner of the Slovakia–Kosovo match away in the playoff final for a place in the tournament.

    In the playoff stage, the semi-final matches will be played on March 26, 2026, and the final will be played on March 31, 2026.

    The next year"s men's football tournament will take place in the US, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

    The draw in full:

    Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, European playoff D winner

    Group B: Canada, European playoff A winner, Qatar, Switzerland

    Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

    Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, European playoff C winner

    Group E: Germany, Curacao, Cote d'Ivoire, Ecuador

    Group F: Netherlands, Japan, European playoff B winner, Tunisia

    Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

    Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

    Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA playoff 2 winner, Norway

    Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

    Group K: Portugal, FIFA playoff 1 winner, Uzbekistan, Colombia

    Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

