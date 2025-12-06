Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 06 December, 2025
    • 09:55
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.75

    0.49

    - 10.89

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.08

    0.41

    - 11.64

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,243.00

    0.00

    1,602.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,954.99

    104.05

    5,410.77

    S&P 500

    6,870.40

    13.28

    988.77

    Nasdaq

    23,578.13

    72.99

    4,267.34

    Nikkei

    50,491.87

    - 536.55

    10,597.33

    Dax

    24,028.14

    146.11

    4,119.00

    FTSE 100

    9,667.01

    - 43.86

    1,493.99

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,114.74

    - 7.29

    734.00

    Shanghai Composite

    3,902.81

    27.01

    551.05

    Bist 100

    11,007.37

    88.86

    1,176.81

    RTS

    1,122.46

    34.96

    229.24

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1642

    0.0000

    0.1288

    USD/GBP

    1.3328

    0.0000

    0.0812

    JPY/USD

    153.3300

    0.2300

    - 3.8700

    RUB/USD

    76.5000

    0.2500

    - 37.0200

    TRY/USD

    42.5492

    0.0800

    7.1892

    CNY/USD

    7.0711

    0.0000

    - 0.2289
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (06.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (06.12.2025)

