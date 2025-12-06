Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.12.2025)
- 06 December, 2025
- 09:55
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.75
|
0.49
|
- 10.89
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.08
|
0.41
|
- 11.64
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,243.00
|
0.00
|
1,602.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,954.99
|
104.05
|
5,410.77
|
S&P 500
|
6,870.40
|
13.28
|
988.77
|
Nasdaq
|
23,578.13
|
72.99
|
4,267.34
|
Nikkei
|
50,491.87
|
- 536.55
|
10,597.33
|
Dax
|
24,028.14
|
146.11
|
4,119.00
|
FTSE 100
|
9,667.01
|
- 43.86
|
1,493.99
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,114.74
|
- 7.29
|
734.00
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,902.81
|
27.01
|
551.05
|
Bist 100
|
11,007.37
|
88.86
|
1,176.81
|
RTS
|
1,122.46
|
34.96
|
229.24
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1642
|
0.0000
|
0.1288
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3328
|
0.0000
|
0.0812
|
JPY/USD
|
153.3300
|
0.2300
|
- 3.8700
|
RUB/USD
|
76.5000
|
0.2500
|
- 37.0200
|
TRY/USD
|
42.5492
|
0.0800
|
7.1892
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0711
|
0.0000
|
- 0.2289
