Azerbaijan imports $141.8M worth of goods from Türkiye in January

In January this year, Azerbaijan imported goods worth $141.833 million from Türkiye, according to data released by Türkiye's Ministry of Trade, Report informs.

The figure represents a decrease of 10.8% compared to the same period last year. During January, exports to Azerbaijan accounted for 0.8% of Türkiye's total exports.

In the reporting period, Türkiye's total exports declined by 4.3% year-on-year to $17.606 billion.

Germany remained the largest importer of Turkish goods with purchases totaling $1.587 billion, up 0.7% compared to a year earlier. The United Kingdom followed with $1.135 billion, an increase of 4.6%, while exports to the United States amounted to $1.027 billion, down 4.7%. Italy ranked next with imports worth $959 million, marking a 2.9% increase year-on-year.