Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Cyprus for talks with Christodoulides

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Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has arrived in the Republic of Cyprus for a working visit, during which he will hold talks with President Nikos Christodoulides.

According to international media, cited by Report, Cypriot government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said Abbas's visit will run from October 29 to 30. The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the Presidential Palace today, followed by a working lunch.

The talks will focus on bilateral relations, the regional situation, relations between the European Union and Palestine, and efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue.

The Cypriot government noted that this is Abbas's third visit to the republic during his presidency. His first visit took place in July 2009, when Demetris Christofias was president. In June 2022, the Palestinian leader visited the island again, during the presidency of Nicos Anastasiades.

Christodoulides also paid an official visit to Ramallah on August 2, 2023, marking the first visit by a Cypriot president to Palestine since 2015. He met with Abbas and agreed to hold a trilateral summit involving Cyprus, Greece and Palestine.

Christodoulides made a second visit on May 4, 2025, when he also met with Abbas.