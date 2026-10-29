Russian strike on railway station in Dnipro kills 13
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- 29 October, 2026
- 13:55
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A Russian strike involving a jet-powered drone hit a railway station in Dnipro, Ukraine, killing 13 people and injuring at least five others, the regional military administration said, according to RBC Ukraine, cited by Report.
According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the strike hit one of the station platforms, where electric train No. 866, operating on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia route, was standing at the time.
Though an elevated threat level was declared, people were present on the platform.
Rescue workers, medical personnel and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.
Rusiya Dneprdə vağzala zərbə endirib: 13 nəfər ölüb
Россия нанесла удар по железнодорожному вокзалу в Днепре: 13 погибших
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