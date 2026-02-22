Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Two aircraft collide at Amsterdam airport

    Other countries
    • 22 February, 2026
    • 10:09
    Two aircraft collide at Amsterdam airport

    Two KLM planes collided on Saturday morning at Amsterdam-Schiphol Airport, Report informs via The Brussels Times.

    The incident involved two Boeing 737 aircraft, one stationary and the other in motion, on the airport tarmac. The exact circumstances of the collision remain unclear.

    No injuries were reported

    KLM has confirmed they are investigating the causes of the incident alongside relevant authorities. Both planes will undergo thorough inspections before being returned to service.

    Passengers and crew from both planes were escorted back to the terminal following the collision. One aircraft was preparing to depart for Athens, while the other had just arrived from Birmingham and was heading to its gate. The planes will be moved to a hangar for detailed inspection and repairs.

