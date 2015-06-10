Turkish government resigned

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu presented a letter of resignation of the Cabinet to the President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan,.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this information was provided by the Turkish presidential administration.

"Turkish President accepted the resignation of the Cabinet, presented by the Prime Minister, Ahmet Davutoglu. The President, thanking the office for work and asked Davutoglu to serve as prime minister until a new cabinet is formed by the parliament elected on Sunday", this statement was posted on the official website of the president.

The resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers took place in connection with parliamentary elections held last Sunday in the country.