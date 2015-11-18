Turkish FM: We reached agreement on Assad's political future

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister, Feridun Sinirlioglu said that at the Vienna meeting on Syria a broad consensus on the non-participation of Bashar al-Assad in the presidential election was reached, Report informs citing the Turkish media.

"The road map was adopted. A meeting of regime supporters and opposition groups will be held on January 1st, and thus a process that is to take place under the supervision of the international community, including the UN, will begin. The aim of this process is the establishment of the transitional government until June 30, which will be presented to all stakeholders. During this six-month period issues relating to the political future of Assad will be considered. In this regard, there are different views. However, most concurs that if Assad remains in power, the achievement of settlement and peace in Syria will be impossible. There is a broad consensus on its non-participation in the elections", said Sinirlioglu.