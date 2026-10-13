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    Warm weather to continue in Azerbaijan, with temperatures hitting 29°C

    Ecology
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 13:25
    Warm weather to continue in Azerbaijan, with temperatures hitting 29°C

    Temperatures in Azerbaijan will reach 29°C on October 14.

    According to Report, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service, Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will see partly cloudy skies, with occasional overcast conditions and mostly no precipitation.

    Brief showers are possible in some parts of the peninsula overnight from October 13 to 14. The southeasterly wind will shift to a northeasterly direction during the day. Fog is expected in some areas in the morning and evening.

    Temperatures will range from 17°C to 21°C at night and from 22°C to 26°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will stand at 763 mm of mercury, while relative humidity will be 65–75%.

    Mostly dry weather is forecast across Azerbaijan's regions. Fog is expected in some areas at night and in the morning. Moderate easterly winds will prevail.

    Temperatures will range from 14°C to 18°C at night and from 24°C to 29°C during the day. In mountainous areas, temperatures will range from 7°C to 12°C at night and from 15°C to 20°C during the day.

    Weather forecast air temperatures
    Bakıda 26, rayonlarda 29 dərəcə isti olacaq
    Завтра в Баку ожидается 26, в регионах - 29° тепла
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