Azerbaijan, OIV discuss cooperation in viticulture and winemaking

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Azerbaijan and the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) have discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of viticulture and winemaking, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the ministry, a meeting was held between a delegation headed by Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov and an OIV delegation led by Director General John Barker.

The sides exchanged views on the more efficient use of existing potential in the sector, support for producers, and ensuring its sustainable development.

The discussions covered the current state of viticulture and winemaking in Azerbaijan, development prospects, the establishment of new vineyards, agricultural support mechanisms and subsidies, the expansion of production and export opportunities, experience-sharing, and other issues.

It was noted that increasing the competitiveness of the agricultural sector, improving production efficiency, and introducing modern technologies are among the key priorities of the 2026-2030 State Program for the Development of Agricultural, Fisheries and Aquaculture Production and Processing in Azerbaijan.

The parties also discussed state support for vineyard development, the application of modern technologies, increasing wine production, expanding access to foreign markets for local products, and future tasks facing the sector.

The ministry noted that OIV, established in 1924, is a leading intergovernmental scientific and technical organization in the field of viticulture and winemaking. Its member states account for around 90% of the world's vineyards, 88% of wine production, and 75% of consumption.

Azerbaijan remains interested in expanding cooperation with OIV, and representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture regularly participate in the organization's General Assembly, meetings, and seminars.