Turkish FM: Putin is ready for peace "under certain conditions"

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine "under certain conditions."

As Report informs, this was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Fidan noted the growing interest of Moscow and Kyiv in reaching a peace agreement. According to the Foreign Minister, during the devastating war, the parties saw "the limits of their capabilities."

"As we understand it, Mr. Putin is also ready to agree to a ceasefire and a comprehensive peace agreement under certain conditions," Fidan said.

According to him, Russia's readiness for peace was communicated to the Ukrainian side: "We are dealing with some aspects of this issue, the war is very costly for Russia as well."

The Turkish minister emphasized that every country has the right and obligation to protect its national security.

"The peace treaty currently being discussed is important not only for ending the war in Ukraine, but also for ensuring sustainable stability throughout Europe. Time will tell how sustainable peace can be. But Russia is also suffering economically and socially and will benefit from an agreement," added Hakan Fidan.