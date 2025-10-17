Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Trump-Zelenskyy meeting to take place in informal setting over dinner

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 10:02
    Trump-Zelenskyy meeting to take place in informal setting over dinner

    US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet today at 09:00 pm Baku time (GMT+4).

    According to the schedule released by the White House, the meeting will take place in an informal setting over dinner.

    Following the meeting, President Trump is expected to depart immediately for Florida.

    Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy White House
    Tramp və Zelenski arasında danışıqlar nahar formatında keçiriləcək
    Переговоры Трампа и Зеленского пройдут в формате обеда

    Latest News

    10:28

    Azeri Light crude drops to $63.15 per barrel on world market

    Energy
    10:18

    Azerbaijan's electricity output reaches 21.8B kWh in Jan–Sep 2025

    Energy
    10:11

    Indian refiners buy first Guyanese oil from Exxon

    Other countries
    10:02

    Trump-Zelenskyy meeting to take place in informal setting over dinner

    Other countries
    09:58

    EU agrees on €1.5B defense industry program for 2025–2027

    Other countries
    09:50

    Brussels eyes €25B more in Russian state assets across EU

    Other countries
    09:37

    Ace Frehley, Kiss lead guitarist and band's cofounder, dies aged 74

    Show business
    09:32

    Mongolian prime minister resigns after four months

    Other countries
    09:27

    New Zealand reimposes sanctions on Iran over nuclear non-compliance

    Other countries
    All News Feed