Trump-Zelenskyy meeting to take place in informal setting over dinner
Other countries
- 17 October, 2025
- 10:02
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet today at 09:00 pm Baku time (GMT+4).
According to the schedule released by the White House, the meeting will take place in an informal setting over dinner.
Following the meeting, President Trump is expected to depart immediately for Florida.
Latest News
10:28
Azeri Light crude drops to $63.15 per barrel on world marketEnergy
10:18
Azerbaijan's electricity output reaches 21.8B kWh in Jan–Sep 2025Energy
10:11
Indian refiners buy first Guyanese oil from ExxonOther countries
10:02
Trump-Zelenskyy meeting to take place in informal setting over dinnerOther countries
09:58
EU agrees on €1.5B defense industry program for 2025–2027Other countries
09:50
Brussels eyes €25B more in Russian state assets across EUOther countries
09:37
Ace Frehley, Kiss lead guitarist and band's cofounder, dies aged 74Show business
09:32
Mongolian prime minister resigns after four monthsOther countries
09:27