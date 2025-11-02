Trump would make Supreme Court history by attending tariffs case

US President Donald Trump has said he feels an "obligation" to watch in person as the US Supreme Court weighs his powers to impose tariffs on much of the world, Report informs via Bloomberg.

If Trump does, he will make history as the first sitting president ever to attend oral arguments at the nation's highest court.

There is no record in the Supreme Court's 235-year history of a sitting president ever attending arguments, according to Clare Cushman, director of publications and resident historian at the Supreme Court Historical Society.

Presidents have attended other events at the court. Trump himself attended the investitures of two of his Supreme Court nominees, Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

He sought permission to attend oral arguments last year in his presidential immunity case, but was denied, as he was scheduled to begin trial in New York on business fraud charges.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Trump's appeal on November 5 after the Federal Circuit ruled many of his "Liberation Day" tariffs exceeded the president's emergency power to regulate imports.

Trump has suggested on several occasions he would attend the arguments himself - part of a larger effort by his administration to pressure the judiciary into upholding the tariffs.

During an oval office press briefing in October, Trump said tariffs had made the US a "strong, sound country." Without them, he said, it would be a "big slog."