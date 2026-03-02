Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Trump: US will continue its mission against Iran until threat is completely eliminated

    • 02 March, 2026
    • 22:57
    President Donald Trump said that the US was resolutely continuing its mission to eliminate the threat that Iran posed to the American people, Report informs.

    Trump made the remarks at a medal ceremony in Washington.

    He said that US armed forces were continuing large-scale combat operations on Iranian territory to neutralize serious threats from the Islamic Republic. He added that the United States was systematically destroying Iran"s nuclear program and would not allow attempts to restore it or deploy it elsewhere. He noted that strikes had been carried out on these facilities, but Iran had continued work on its nuclear program.

    Tramp: İrana qarşı əməliyyatlar təhlükə aradan qalxana qədər davam edəcək
    Трамп: США продолжат миссию против Ирана до окончательного уничтожения угрозы

