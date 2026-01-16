Trump to meet Slovak PM Fico at Mar-a-Lago in Florida
Other countries
- 16 January, 2026
- 11:51
US President Donald Trump and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico are set to meet at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
According to Report, the meeting with will take place on January 17.
The talks are scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm local time.
Latest News
12:37
Bual Moninder: Sikhs are persecuted even outside IndiaForeign policy
12:30
Azerbaijan ranks 86th in fixed broadband speed in DecemberICT
12:21
Punjab minister alleges systematic violations of minority rights in IndiaForeign policy
12:10
Video
ASCO breaks five-year record in ferry car transportInfrastructure
11:51
Trump to meet Slovak PM Fico at Mar-a-Lago in FloridaOther countries
11:45
US presents firefighting and communication equipment to GeorgiaRegion
11:20
Sikhs will not bow to any oppressive regime, activist saysForeign policy
11:16
Sidhu Dabinderjit Singh: Sikhs stood for equality, religious freedom for centuriesForeign policy
11:08