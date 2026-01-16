Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Trump to meet Slovak PM Fico at Mar-a-Lago in Florida

    Other countries
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 11:51
    Trump to meet Slovak PM Fico at Mar-a-Lago in Florida

    US President Donald Trump and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico are set to meet at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

    According to Report, the meeting with will take place on January 17.

    The talks are scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm local time.

    Tramp və Fitso Floridada görüşəcək
    Трамп и Фицо проведут встречу 17 января во Флориде

