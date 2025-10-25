Trump to meet Qatar's emir during refuel stop en route to Malaysia
Other countries
- 25 October, 2025
- 17:43
US President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's Emir and prime minister on Air Force One during a refuel stop in Qatar en route to Malaysia for a regional summit, a White House official says, Report informs via Reuters.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would join Trump in Qatar, the official says.
