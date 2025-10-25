Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Trump to meet Qatar's emir during refuel stop en route to Malaysia

    Other countries
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 17:43
    Trump to meet Qatar's emir during refuel stop en route to Malaysia

    US President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's Emir and prime minister on Air Force One during a refuel stop in Qatar en route to Malaysia for a regional summit, a White House official says, Report informs via Reuters.

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would join Trump in Qatar, the official says.

    President Donald Trump Malaysia Qatar
    Трамп встретится с эмиром и премьером Катара по пути в Малайзию

    Latest News

    17:54

    Leftwinger Catherine Connolly to be Ireland's next president after landslide election victory

    Other countries
    17:48

    One of Iran's largest private banks bankrupt

    Region
    17:45

    Media: White House pressuring Congress to repeal Caesar Act on Syria

    Other countries
    17:43

    Trump to meet Qatar's emir during refuel stop en route to Malaysia

    Other countries
    17:43

    Syria signs landing deal for first international submarine cable

    Other countries
    17:34

    Black boxes of cargo plane that crashed in Hong Kong retrieved

    Other countries
    17:27
    Photo

    Baku State Circus resumes operations

    Cultural policy
    17:22

    Azerbaijan imports 33,320 tons of meat in nine months

    Business
    17:15

    58 people sought asylum in Azerbaijan in 8 months of 2025

    Social security
    All News Feed