Trump to hold closed-door roundtable discussion on unannounced topic

    Other countries
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 09:42
    US President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion on an unannounced topic on December 10, Report informs referring to the White House schedule.

    The event, which will be held behind closed doors, is scheduled for 2:00 PM (11:00 PM Baku time).

    Tramp Ağ Evdə qapalı iclas keçirəcək
    Трамп проведет заседание круглого стола по необъявленной теме в закрытом режиме

