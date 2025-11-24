Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Trump to designate Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization

    Other countries
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 08:54
    Trump to designate Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization

    US President Donald Trump said Sunday he will designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, describing the move as a long-considered step against a group he views as destabilizing the Middle East, Report informs via Ynet.

    "It will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms," Trump told Just the News. "Final documents are being drawn."

    The announcement came days after the outlet published an investigation into the Brotherhood's activities and after renewed internal discussions in Washington. Trump has weighed such a designation since his first administration, but the decision had stalled amid concerns about the group's global branches and affiliates.

    The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt nearly a century ago, operates political parties, religious movements and affiliated organizations across the Middle East and beyond. Several countries, including Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have banned or designated it a terrorist organization.

    Tramp: ABŞ "Müsəlman qardaşları"nı terrorçu təşkilatlar siyahısına salacaq
    Трамп: США внесут "Братьев-мусульман" в перечень террористических организаций

