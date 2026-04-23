Trump to attend Lebanon–Israel talks at White House

US President Donald Trump will participate in the next meeting of the ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel to the US, to be held at the White House, journalist Nadia Bilbassy-Charters said on social media, citing sources.

"Trump participation will be significant. He previously said that he will deal with his Hizbollah without giving details, the Lebanese side wants to extend the cease-fire and urges Israel to protect Journalists, first responders, and religious places, and Israel wants to lift the Lebanese law the criminalized contact between Lebanese and Israel," she noted.

On April 14, the preliminary stage of Lebanon-Israel negotiations was held in Washington under US auspices. The meeting was aimed at determining the start date for peace negotiations directed at reaching a ceasefire agreement.

On April 16, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed on a 10-day ceasefire starting from 5:00 PM Eastern Time.