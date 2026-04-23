Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Trump to attend Lebanon–Israel talks at White House

    Other countries
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 23:02
    Trump to attend Lebanon–Israel talks at White House

    US President Donald Trump will participate in the next meeting of the ambassadors of Lebanon and Israel to the US, to be held at the White House, journalist Nadia Bilbassy-Charters said on social media, citing sources.

    "Trump participation will be significant. He previously said that he will deal with his Hizbollah without giving details, the Lebanese side wants to extend the cease-fire and urges Israel to protect Journalists, first responders, and religious places, and Israel wants to lift the Lebanese law the criminalized contact between Lebanese and Israel," she noted.

    On April 14, the preliminary stage of Lebanon-Israel negotiations was held in Washington under US auspices. The meeting was aimed at determining the start date for peace negotiations directed at reaching a ceasefire agreement.

    On April 16, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed on a 10-day ceasefire starting from 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

    Donald Trump Escalation in Middle East Lebanon Israel
    Tramp Ağ Evdə Livan və İsrail arasında keçiriləcək danışıqlarda şəxsən iştirak edəcək
    СМИ: Трамп лично примет участие в переговорах между Ливаном и Израилем в Белом доме

    Latest News

    21:00
    Photo

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:02

    Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen gradually

    Other countries
    18:37

    Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal society

    Domestic policy
    18:14

    Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    All News Feed