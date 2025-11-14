Trump to attend Davos forum in 2026
Other countries
- 14 November, 2025
- 09:25
US President Donald Trump will attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, next year, according to a White House official, Report informs via Reuters.
At the annual gathering, business and political leaders discuss pressing global challenges.
Trump will attend the forum with a large entourage, Bloomberg News noted earlier, citing people familiar with the plans.
The 2025 annual meeting began on January 20, the day of Trump's inauguration, and lasted several days. He addressed attendees by video link.
