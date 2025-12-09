Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Trump threatens Mexico with new tariffs

    Other countries
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 08:07
    Trump threatens Mexico with new tariffs

    US President Donald Trump said he would impose 5% tariffs on Mexico for violating the 1944 water supply agreement, Report informs.

    "As of now, Mexico is not responding [to US requests], and it is very unfair to our US farmers who deserve this much needed water. That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% tariff on Mexico if this water isn't released, immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    The Washington Post noted on May 17, 2024, that Mexico had been violating the treaty for decades by failing to meet its water supply commitments to the US due to drought conditions.

    In 1944, the two countries signed a treaty under which Mexico agreed to send approximately 2.2 billion cubic meters of water from the Rio Grande basin to the United States every five years, while the United States would send 1.8 billion cubic meters of water from the Colorado River in the opposite direction.

    President Donald Trump Mexico United States
    Tramp Meksikanı yeni rüsumlarla hədələyib
    Трамп пригрозил Мексике новыми пошлинами

    Latest News

    08:27

    Japan refuses European plan to seize Russian assets

    Other countries
    08:17
    Video

    IDF announces new series of strikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

    Other countries
    08:07

    Trump threatens Mexico with new tariffs

    Other countries
    21:00
    Photo

    Statements of victims heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial

    Incident
    21:00

    Papoyan: Yerevan-Baku normalization creates new opportunities for entire region

    Foreign policy
    20:54

    Türkiye, Hungary consider joint defense projects

    Other countries
    20:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss deepening relations between legislative bodies

    Foreign policy
    20:43

    Azerbaijan's barley exports to Iraq soar

    Business
    20:38

    Erdogan: Türkiye mobilizing all diplomatic means to ensure peace in Ukraine

    Region
    All News Feed