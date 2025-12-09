Trump threatens Mexico with new tariffs

US President Donald Trump said he would impose 5% tariffs on Mexico for violating the 1944 water supply agreement, Report informs.

"As of now, Mexico is not responding [to US requests], and it is very unfair to our US farmers who deserve this much needed water. That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% tariff on Mexico if this water isn't released, immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Washington Post noted on May 17, 2024, that Mexico had been violating the treaty for decades by failing to meet its water supply commitments to the US due to drought conditions.

In 1944, the two countries signed a treaty under which Mexico agreed to send approximately 2.2 billion cubic meters of water from the Rio Grande basin to the United States every five years, while the United States would send 1.8 billion cubic meters of water from the Colorado River in the opposite direction.