Trump sues IRS for $10B over leaked tax returns

US President Donald Trump is suing the Internal Revenue Service for $10 billion, claiming the agency was responsible for his tax returns being leaked to the press, Report informs via Politico.

The president filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Miami against the IRS and the Treasury Department, accusing them of being culpable after an IRS contractor leaked tax documents Trump had fought to keep private for years. The documents showed he paid no income tax for several years before he entered the White House.

Lawyers for the president, and his two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who run the Trump Organization, argued the IRS had "a duty to safeguard and protect" Trump"s tax returns from public disclosure.

The leak caused "reputational and financial harm, public embarrassment, unfairly tarnished their business reputations, portrayed them in a false light, and negatively affected President Trump" and his business, Trump"s lawyers said in the suit.