Trump says US will disarm Hamas if Palestinian radicals refuse to do so

    Other countries
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 09:03
    The United States will disarm Hamas if the radical Palestinian movement refuses to do so voluntarily, US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with his Argentinian counterpart, Javier Milei, in the White House, Report informs via TASS.

    "Hamas will disarm because they said they're gonna disarm. And if they don't, we will disarm them," the US leader said in response to a reporter's question, commenting on prospects for a ceasefire.

    Trump refused to specify exactly how the radical Palestinian movement will do so. "I don't have to explain that to you. They know I am not playing games," Trump added.

    According to him, Washington expects Hamas to disarm "in a reasonable period of time."

    "If they don't disarm, we will disarm them and it will happen quickly and perhaps violently," Trump stressed.

    Tramp HƏMAS-ın zorla silahsızlaşdırılmasını istisna etməyib
    Трамп заявил, что ХАМАС пообещал ему сложить оружие

