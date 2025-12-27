Prosecutor general highlightes progress in Azerbaijan's legal profession

There has been significant development in Azerbaijan's bar association, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at an oath-taking and award ceremony held on the occasion of Lawyers' Day, Report said.

According to him, the difference becomes clear when comparing the Soviet period with the years following Azerbaijan's independence.

"I state this with full confidence and pride that starting from the Soviet era, as well as after Azerbaijan gained independence, the status, style, and overall development dynamics of the legal profession have completely changed within the justice system, developed in a positive direction, and become more active. We cannot fail to see this," Aliyev said.