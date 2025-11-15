Trump says US intends to do nuclear testing soon

The Washington administration intends to conduct nuclear tests fairly soon, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs.

"We will do nuclear testing," he told reporters aboard Air Force One. Asked whether a warhead will be exploded during the testing, Trump said: "I don't want to tell you about that, but we will do nuclear testing like other countries do."

"We have more nuclear weapons than any other country," he added. "I'm the one that renovated them and built some, and I hated to do it, but I had no choice, because they [other countries] have it," Trump stressed.

On October 29, Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing, justifying this by saying that some other countries were already allegedly acting in this way.