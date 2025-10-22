Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Trump says still in process of deciding whether to meet with Putin

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 08:03
    Trump says still in process of deciding whether to meet with Putin

    US President Donald Trump has said that he is still deciding about a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Report informs.

    "I don't want to have a wasted meeting. I don't want to have a waste of time. So I'll see what happens," he told journalists in the White House on Tuesday.

    "We haven't made a determination," Trump emphasized.

    A decision on whether the Russia-US summit will take place in Hungary may be made in the next couple of days, he noted.

    "You never know what's going to happen," the US leader said, adding that media outlets will be notified "over the next two days as to what we're doing."

    "A lot of things are happening," he stressed.

    US President Donald Trump Vladimir Putin meeting
    Tramp iki gün ərzində Putinlə görüşlə bağlı qərar verəcəyini bildirib
    Трамп заявил, что определится с решением о встрече с Путиным в течение двух дней

