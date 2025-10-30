Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 08:15
    South Korea will $350 billion to the United States in exchange for lowering US tariffs, US President Donald Trump announced, Report informs.

    "South Korea has agreed to pay the USA 350 Billion Dollars for a lowering of the Tariff's charged against them by the United States. Additionally, they have agreed to buy our Oil and Gas in vast quantities, and investments into our Country by wealthy South Korean Companies and Businessmen will exceed 600 Billion Dollars," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

    "Our Military Alliance is stronger than ever before and, based on that, I have given them approval to build a Nuclear Powered Submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered Submarines that they have now," he added.

    South Korea's national security advisor Wi Sung-lac said earlier that Trump had agreed that the country needs nuclear-powered submarines.

    Cənubi Koreya tariflərin azaldılması müqabilində ABŞ-yə 350 milyard dollar ödəyəcək
    Трамп заявил, что Южная Корея выплатит США $350 млрд за снижение пошлин

