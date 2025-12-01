Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Trump says settlement talks with Ukraine going well

    Other countries
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 08:24
    Trump says settlement talks with Ukraine going well

    Talks with representatives of the Kyiv authorities on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are progressing well, US President Donald Trump told journalists aboard his plane as he traveled to Washington from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving weekend, Report informs.

    "They are doing well," he said, referring to his talk with US negotiators - Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

    "I think that there"s a good chance we can make a deal," Trump added.

    US President Donald Trump Ukraine talks
    Tramp Ukrayna ilə danışıqlarda irəliləyiş olduğunu açıqlayıb
    Трамп заявил о прогрессе в переговорах с Украиной

