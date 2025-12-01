Trump says settlement talks with Ukraine going well
- 01 December, 2025
- 08:24
Talks with representatives of the Kyiv authorities on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine are progressing well, US President Donald Trump told journalists aboard his plane as he traveled to Washington from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving weekend, Report informs.
"They are doing well," he said, referring to his talk with US negotiators - Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
"I think that there"s a good chance we can make a deal," Trump added.
