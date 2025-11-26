Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Trump says no deadlines for deal on Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 08:00
    Trump says no deadlines for deal on Ukraine

    US President Donald Trump said there have been no tough deadlines for striking a deal on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, Report informs via TASS.

    "You know, the deadline for me is when it's over," Trump told journalists, when asked to comment on his initial November 27 deadline.

    US President Donald Trump Ukraine deal
    Tramp Ukrayna ilə bağlı razılaşma üçün qəti vaxt limitinin olmadığını deyib
    Трамп заявил об отсутствии жесткого крайнего срока для сделки по Украине

    Latest News

    11:26

    ADB to help Azerbaijan prepare projects for development of smart energy, digital infrastructure

    Finance
    11:20

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 6%

    Energy
    11:19

    Cuban president meets senior official of New Azerbaijan Party

    Foreign policy
    11:04

    Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easing

    Finance
    10:48
    Photo

    International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurity

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Azerbaijan invites Mexico to participate in WUF13 at high level - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security Council

    Incident
    10:12
    Video

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag goalkeeper's three saves ranked among the best

    Football
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market

    Energy
    All News Feed