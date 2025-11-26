Trump says no deadlines for deal on Ukraine
- 26 November, 2025
- 08:00
US President Donald Trump said there have been no tough deadlines for striking a deal on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, Report informs via TASS.
"You know, the deadline for me is when it's over," Trump told journalists, when asked to comment on his initial November 27 deadline.
