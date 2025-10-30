Trump says he will visit China in April
Other countries
- 30 October, 2025
- 10:49
Talking to reporters following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump said he will visit China in April, and Xi would visit the US some time after that, Report informs via CNN.
"I"ll be going to China in April, and he'll be coming here sometime after that, whether it's in Florida, Palm Beach or Washington, DC," Trump said aboard Air Force One.
Chinese officials are yet to comment on the outcome of Thursday's talks.
Latest News
11:47
State Security Service conducts anti-corruption operation in Azerbaijan's BalakanIncident
11:36
IMF: Initialing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty - major step toward co-op in regionForeign policy
11:31
Kazakhstan seeks to benefit from Azerbaijan's digital expertiseICT
11:28
KOBIA: Franchising is a new way of thinking for SMEsBusiness
11:20
Photo
Video
Summit on future professions held in Azerbaijan's NakhchivanSocial security
11:19
Azerbaijani minister, Iranian ambassador discuss co-op in youth and sportsForeign policy
11:11
Azerbaijan to introduce concessional loan model for franchisingBusiness
11:01
Armenian PM: TRIPP to create new corridor between, Caspian Mediterranean seasRegion
10:49