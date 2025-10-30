Trump says he will visit China in April

Talking to reporters following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump said he will visit China in April, and Xi would visit the US some time after that, Report informs via CNN.

"I"ll be going to China in April, and he'll be coming here sometime after that, whether it's in Florida, Palm Beach or Washington, DC," Trump said aboard Air Force One.

Chinese officials are yet to comment on the outcome of Thursday's talks.