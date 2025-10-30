Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Talking to reporters following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump said he will visit China in April, and Xi would visit the US some time after that, Report informs via CNN.

    "I"ll be going to China in April, and he'll be coming here sometime after that, whether it's in Florida, Palm Beach or Washington, DC," Trump said aboard Air Force One.

    Chinese officials are yet to comment on the outcome of Thursday's talks.

    Aprel ayında Tramp və Si Cinpin arasında növbəti görüş olacaq
    Трамп планирует вернуться в Азию весной для встречи с Си Цзиньпином

