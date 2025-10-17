Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Trump says he hopes to meet with Putin within two weeks

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 08:07
    Trump says he hopes to meet with Putin within two weeks

    US President Donald Trump said he hoped to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Budapest within two weeks, Report informs via TASS.

    "I would say [the meeting will take place] within two weeks or so, pretty quick," he told reporters at the White House.

    "We're going to be meeting in Hungary. [Hungarian Prime Minister] Victor Orban is going to be hosting," Trump continued, expressing hope that the crisis in Ukraine will be resolved "hopefully soon."

    "I'll be meeting him [Putin] probably over the next two weeks," Trump reiterated, adding that prior to the summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

    "And the Vice President [JD Vance], as you know, is very much involved. The whole team is involved. Steve Witkoff will be involved," the US president added.

    President Donald Trump Vladimir Putin meeting
    Tramp iki həftə ərzində Putinlə Budapeştdə görüşməyə ümid edir
    Трамп надеется на встречу с Путиным в Будапеште в течение двух недель

    Latest News

    08:44
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post on Fuzuli City Day

    Domestic policy
    08:35
    Photo

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visits Europe's largest pediatric hospital Bambino Gesù

    Foreign policy
    08:28
    Photo

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan inspects restoration progress at Basilica of Saint Paul Outside Walls in Vatican

    Foreign policy
    08:21
    Photo

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets Archpriest of Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside Walls in Vatican

    Foreign policy
    08:14
    Photo

    First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening ceremony of restoration project of Catacombs of Commodilla in Vatican

    Foreign policy
    08:07

    Trump says he hopes to meet with Putin within two weeks

    Other countries
    08:00

    Trump says Alaska summit laid foundation for his future meeting with Putin

    Other countries
    07:07

    Trump announces upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest

    Other countries
    00:05

    Five years pass since another deadly missile attack on Ganja by Armenia

    Karabakh
    All News Feed