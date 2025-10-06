Trump says first phase of his Gaza plan may be completed in coming week

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 08:00
    US President Donald Trump stated that the first phase of his plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip could be completed within the coming week, he said in a post on the social network Truth Social, Report informs.

    "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and countries from all over the world (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the hostages, end the war in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought peace in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly," he said.

    "The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to move fast," Trump wrote, noting that any delay threatens "massive bloodshed - something that nobody wants to see."

