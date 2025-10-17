Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Trump says Alaska summit laid foundation for his future meeting with Putin

    Other countries
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 08:00
    Trump says Alaska summit laid foundation for his future meeting with Putin

    US President Donald Trump believes that the Russian-US summit in Anchorage, Alaska, has created favorable conditions for his possible new meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary, Report informs via TASS.

    When asked whether their second meeting will yield different results, Trump replied: "I think Alaska actually set a stage. And that wasn't very long ago, but it set a stage."

    The previous meeting between the two leaders took place on August 15 at a military base in Alaska.

    The talks lasted about three hours in several formats, including a one-on-one conversation in the US president's limousine en route to the main venue, followed by a narrower three-on-three meeting.

    Ushakov and Lavrov took part in the discussions on the Russian side, while Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff represented the United States.

    After a phone conversation with Putin on Thursday, Trump said the two leaders had agreed to meet in the Hungarian capital soon.

    Later, the US leader explained that the meeting may take place in the next two weeks.

    ABŞ Prezidenti: Alyaska sammiti Putinlə yeni görüşə şərait yaradıb
    Президент США: Саммит на Аляске создал условия для новой встречи с Путиным

