Trump's willing to sign sanctions bill against Russia under certain conditions

US President Donald Trump is willing to sign a bill tightening sanctions against Russia as long as he retains ultimate decision-making authority over any such measures, Reuters noted citing a senior White House official, Report informs.

"It's always been important to the White House and the president that there's a carve-out in the sanctions package that ensures the president has the ultimate decision-making authority on the sanctions. So as long as that is included, I think the president would entertain signing the bill," the official said.

"He would sign it. He signaled that last night," the White House official reiterated, referring to the bill in question.

He noted that Trump effectively endorsed the legislative initiative on Sunday evening.

The White House spokesperson stressed that negotiations between Russia and the United States to resolve the conflict in Ukraine are ongoing.

"We're definitely still working it. It just hasn't been the center of the news because we have so much going on," the official noted.