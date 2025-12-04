Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 09:20
    NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's team is coordinating its efforts with the White House and the US State Department on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Report informs.

    Rutte made the remark at a press conference following the meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels.

    He stated that the US plays an indispensable role in the negotiation process.

    Rutte insisted Trump "is the only person in the whole world able to break the deadlock" over the Ukraine war. "NATO is a defensive alliance," Rutte said, ahead of a summit of Nato leaders in Brussels. "But make no mistake, we are ready and willing to do what it takes to protect our one billion people and secure our territory. Putin believes he can outlast us, but we are not going anywhere."

    Rutte hinted at the deadlock in his address on Wednesday, saying: "There is only one person in the whole world who is able to break the deadlock. That is the American president, Donald J Trump."

    He reiterated that while peace negotiations are ongoing, it is necessary to continue providing assistance to Ukraine to protect its sovereignty.

    Rütte: NATO Ukraynadakı münaqişənin həllində iştirak edir, amma çıxış yolunu yalnız Tramp tapa bilər
    Рютте: НАТО вовлечен в урегулирование в Украине, но лишь Трамп может вывести ситуацию из тупика

