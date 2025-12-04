Trump only person who can break Russia-Ukraine deadlock, says NATO leader

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's team is coordinating its efforts with the White House and the US State Department on resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Report informs.

Rutte made the remark at a press conference following the meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers in Brussels.

He stated that the US plays an indispensable role in the negotiation process.

Rutte insisted Trump "is the only person in the whole world able to break the deadlock" over the Ukraine war. "NATO is a defensive alliance," Rutte said, ahead of a summit of Nato leaders in Brussels. "But make no mistake, we are ready and willing to do what it takes to protect our one billion people and secure our territory. Putin believes he can outlast us, but we are not going anywhere."

He reiterated that while peace negotiations are ongoing, it is necessary to continue providing assistance to Ukraine to protect its sovereignty.