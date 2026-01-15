Trump imposes 25% tariff on imports of some AI chips

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed a 25% tariff on certain AI chips, such as the Nvidia H200 AI processor ​and a similar semiconductor from AMD called the MI325X, under a new national security order released by the White House, Report informs via Reuters.

The proclamation follows a nine-month investigation under ‌Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 and targets a number of high-end semiconductors meeting certain performance benchmarks and devices containing them for import duties. The action is part of a broader effort to create incentives for chipmakers to produce more semiconductors in the US and decrease reliance on chip manufacturers in places like Taiwan.

"The United States currently fully manufactures only approximately 10 percent of the chips it requires, making it heavily reliant on foreign supply chains," the proclamation said, adding that the reliance was a "significant economic and national ‌security risk."

The White House said in a fact sheet that the tariffs will be narrowly focused and will not apply ​to chips and derivative devices imported for US data centers - a huge consumer of AI chips - startups, non-data center consumer applications, non-data center civil industrial applications and US public sector applications.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has broad discretion to apply further exemptions, according to the proclamation.