Trump: Exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners may begin on October 13
Other countries
- 09 October, 2025
- 09:50
The exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal between Israel and Hamas could take place on October 13, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
The hostages will be released. This will likely happen on Monday. A lot is being done right now to free the hostages, he said, adding that the bodies of the dead hostages will also be returned.
Latest News
11:22
Chiril Gaburici: Washington agreements to clarify fate of 4,000 missing personsForeign policy
11:21
ICMP: Washington Declaration important for determining fate of missing personsForeign policy
11:13
Farid Hajiyev: Information security among main prioritiesDomestic policy
11:12
Samaddin Asadov: Over 30 government agencies connected to cyber incident data exchange platformICT
11:11
IDF readying to pull back troops in GazaOther countries
11:07
Security service head optimistic about future Armenia contactsForeign policy
11:02
Deputy minister: Protecting information space among key areas of Azerbaijan's national securityICT
11:01
Italian expert calls for stronger international cooperation in search for missing personsForeign policy
10:54