    Trump: Exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners may begin on October 13

    Other countries
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 09:50
    Trump: Exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners may begin on October 13

    The exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal between Israel and Hamas could take place on October 13, US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

    The hostages will be released. This will likely happen on Monday. A lot is being done right now to free the hostages, he said, adding that the bodies of the dead hostages will also be returned.

    Tramp: İsrail və HƏMAS arasında girov mübadiləsi oktyabrın 13-də baş tuta bilər
    Трамп: Обмен заложниками между Израилем и ХАМАС может начаться 13 октября

