Trump, Emir of Qatar mull Middle East de-escalation

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and US President Donald Trump discussed diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East during a telephone conversation, the statement from the Qatari Emir's office said, Report informs.

The parties also reviewed strategic relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen them.

The leaders discussed international efforts to reduce tensions around Iran, including steps taken by Qatar to bring the positions of stakeholders closer and facilitate the negotiation process to reach a comprehensive agreement that will overcome the crisis and ensure security and stability in the region.

The Emir of Qatar emphasized the importance of continuing the dialogue and using diplomatic means to resolve differences and prevent further escalation. He also noted the necessity of ensuring freedom of navigation and the security of energy supplies.