Trump dismisses update of US lifting restrictions on Kyiv's strikes inside Russia

    Other countries
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 08:00
    US President Donald Trump has dismissed the Wall Street Journal update of the US lifting restrictions on Ukraine's strikes inside Russia as fake news, Report informs.

    "The Wall Street Journal story on the USA's approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long-range missiles deep into Russia is fake news! The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!" he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

    Earlier, the Wall Street Journal noted, citing US administration officials, that Washington had lifted a key restriction on Ukraine's use of some Western-supplied missiles for strikes inside Russia.

    Tramp Ukraynaya uzaqmənzilli raketlərin istifadəsinə icazə verildiyinə dair xəbərləri təkzib edib - YENİLƏNİB
    Трамп отверг сообщения WSJ о разрешении Украине наносить удары вглубь России - ОБНОВЛЕНО

