Trump dismisses update of US lifting restrictions on Kyiv's strikes inside Russia
Other countries
- 23 October, 2025
- 08:00
US President Donald Trump has dismissed the Wall Street Journal update of the US lifting restrictions on Ukraine's strikes inside Russia as fake news, Report informs.
"The Wall Street Journal story on the USA's approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long-range missiles deep into Russia is fake news! The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!" he wrote on the Truth Social platform.
Earlier, the Wall Street Journal noted, citing US administration officials, that Washington had lifted a key restriction on Ukraine's use of some Western-supplied missiles for strikes inside Russia.
Latest News
08:32
US hits boat allegedly carrying drugs in Pacific OceanOther countries
08:24
EU ambassadors agree 19th sanctions package against RussiaOther countries
08:16
Death toll from Russia's Urals plant blast climbs to nine — governorRegion
08:08
US ready for meetings with Russian officials to resolve Ukraine conflict — RubioOther countries
08:00
Trump dismisses update of US lifting restrictions on Kyiv's strikes inside RussiaOther countries
21:01
Photo
Azerbaijani Parliamentary Speaker meets with Estonian Foreign MinisterForeign policy
20:47
Argentina's foreign minister resigns days before midterm voteOther countries
20:42
More than 1,500 Azerbaijanis study in HungaryForeign policy
20:33