    Trump departs from Israel for Egypt

    US President Donald Trump has completed his visit to Israel and departed for Egypt, where he will take part in the Middle East Peace Summit.

    According to Report, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broadcast a live stream of the American leader"s departure to Egypt.

    Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara, together with President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal, saw President Trump off at Ben Gurion International Airport.

    Tramp İsraildən Misirə yollanıb
    Трамп отправился из Израиля в Египет

