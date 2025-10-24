Trump denies reports he sent B-1 bombers near Venezuela

President Donald Trump denied a report published Thursday by The Wall Street Journal that US B-1 bombers were sent near Venezuela as tensions escalated with the nation led by President Nicolás Maduro, Report informs via Newsweek.

The Journal said that two Air Force B-1 bombers flew near Venezuela just days after other US warplanes conducted an "attack demonstration" close to the South American country. The newspaper added that two Lancer bombers departed from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and flew near Venezuelan territory while remaining in international airspace, citing a US official and flight-tracking data.

Trump said, in part: "No, that's not accurate. But we're not happy with Venezuela."