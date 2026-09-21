Trump calls fake news threat to US national security
Other countries
- 21 September, 2026
- 16:18
US President Donald Trump has stated that fake news poses a threat to the country's national security, Report informs.
"The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America. It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
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