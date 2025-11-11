Trump calls Erdogan a great leader

The US will take all possible steps to aid Syria as it emerges from decades of Assad family rule, President Donald Trump said Monday after meeting behind closed doors with his Syrian counterpart, Report informs via the Anadolu Agency.

Addressing reporters after meeting with President Ahmed al-Sharaa for nearly two hours, Trump said his administration will "do everything we can to make Syria successful," hailing Sharaa as "a very strong leader."

"He comes from a very tough place, and he's a tough guy. I liked him. I get along with him, the president, the new president in Syria," the US president said in the Oval Office.

Trump forecasted forthcoming announcements on Syria but did not detail them, saying only that "we want to see Syria become a country that's very successful, and I think this leader can do it."

"He has had a rough past. And I think, frankly, if you didn't have a rough past, you wouldn't have a chance. He gets along very well with Türkiye, with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, who's a great leader. Erdogan is a great leader. And very much in favor of what's happening in Syria. We have to make Syria work," he said.