Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Trump calls Erdogan a great leader

    Other countries
    • 11 November, 2025
    • 09:26
    Trump calls Erdogan a great leader

    The US will take all possible steps to aid Syria as it emerges from decades of Assad family rule, President Donald Trump said Monday after meeting behind closed doors with his Syrian counterpart, Report informs via the Anadolu Agency.

    Addressing reporters after meeting with President Ahmed al-Sharaa for nearly two hours, Trump said his administration will "do everything we can to make Syria successful," hailing Sharaa as "a very strong leader."

    "He comes from a very tough place, and he's a tough guy. I liked him. I get along with him, the president, the new president in Syria," the US president said in the Oval Office.

    Trump forecasted forthcoming announcements on Syria but did not detail them, saying only that "we want to see Syria become a country that's very successful, and I think this leader can do it."

    "He has had a rough past. And I think, frankly, if you didn't have a rough past, you wouldn't have a chance. He gets along very well with Türkiye, with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, who's a great leader. Erdogan is a great leader. And very much in favor of what's happening in Syria. We have to make Syria work," he said.

    Turkiye United States Donald Trump Recep Tayyip Erdogan Syria Ahmed al-Sharaa
    Tramp: Ərdoğan çox güclü ordusu olan böyük liderdir
    Трамп: Эрдоган — великий лидер с очень сильной армией

    Latest News

    09:32
    Photo

    Azerbaijani boxers finish Islamic Solidarity Games with six medals

    Individual sports
    09:31

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (11.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:26

    Trump calls Erdogan a great leader

    Other countries
    09:05

    US Senate passes funding bill as historic shutdown nears likely end

    Other countries
    09:03
    Photo

    Commemorative evening dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Prague

    Diaspora
    08:53

    UK thanks Azerbaijan for contribution to advancing climate action at COP29

    COP29
    08:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan judo team grads gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Individual sports
    18:01

    Perspective from Astana: TRIPP - one of key links in formation of stable Trans-Caspian route

    Infrastructure
    17:47

    Baku - place where climate decisions made, Belem - where they are implemented - OPINION

    COP29
    All News Feed