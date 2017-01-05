Trump brings fired contestant of his TV show to White House

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Former Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault is joining Donald Trump’s White House staff, US President-elect’s transition team announced.

Report informs referring to Associated Press, the role of Omarosa Manigault will focus on public engagement, although exact duties of former reality TV star are not revealed.

Manigualt took active part in Trump’s election campaign. She worked for former Vice President Al Gore during Bill Clinton’s administration. She was engaged in recruitment of personnel and was employee in Trade Department.

She was fired from The Apprentice by Trump soon after launch of the show in 2004. She returned to the show twice but was fired both times in 2011 and 2013.